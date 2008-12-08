9/11 Plotters Plead Guilty

CHEAT SHEET
Kalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks, and his four codefendants have told a military judge at Guantanamo Bay that they want to confess and plead guilty. Mohammed had said earlier that he wanted to be executed and achieve martyrdom, and the judge at the pre-trial hearing said he would investigate to make sure that the guilty pleas were the men’s own wishes. “We all five have reached an agreement to request from the commission an immediate hearing session in order to announce our confessions... with our earnest desire in this regard without being under any kind of pressure, threat, intimidations or promise from any party,” the men wrote in a letter.