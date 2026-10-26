A COURT OF RECAPS Get Your ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Recap With On the Same Page Before the New Book Drops Tomorrow Get a refresher on all things A Court of Thorns and Roses with On the Same Page before the new release. The Daily Beast

Romance and fantasy fans: the wait is nearly over. In less than 24 hours, A Court of Splintered Harmony hits shelves, kicking off the Valkyrie Cycle—the latest chapter in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series (Or ACOTAR, to the initiated). Whether you’ve been reading since we all thought Tamlin was the unproblematic, dashing hero or just boarded the ACOTAR train, you’ll need a refresher on all the important details. Luckily, On the Same Page has the full series recap of your dreams , covering what’s going on with our main cast and the simmering questions Book 6 will hopefully answer.

The Daily Beast’s resident bookworms, Tara Goldstein and Georgina DiNardo, are the High Ladies of On the Same Page. From new releases to past favorites, they break down the books that have the romance, fantasy, and mystery fandoms in a stranglehold. Subscribers get access to more than reviews; they get the dynamic duo’s deep dives, exclusive author interviews, and takes as hot as Rhysand.

Already have the series fresh in your mind? There’s plenty of On the Same Page content to devour, like Tara’s interview with Belladonna author Adalyn Grace, Georgina’s hot take on the term “romantasy”, and the pair’s playful “fight” over ACOTAR’s polarizing characters. Most importantly, you’ll be notified when Tara and Georgina’s review of A Court of Splintered Harmony drops.

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