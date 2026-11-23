A-Ha Star, 67, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update
The “Take On Me” singer has bravely spoken out.
Get the Beast Digest newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A-Ha’s Morten Harket has shared a rare update after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, saying the “hardest” part of living with the disease is “losing who you are.” The “Take On Me” singer, who shared his battle with the condition last year, says his doctors believe he could well have been living with the disease, which affects how the brain communicates with a person’s muscles, for the better part of 30 years. He first sought help after having difficulty using his toothbrush in the morning, and says the disease has now progressed to the point that he’s struggling to “function properly.” The Norwegian, 67, added that he often doesn’t even recognize his emotions as his own. “Sometimes I cry suddenly and I can’t stop or I laugh but it’s not me,” he said. “There are lots of people walking around with Parkinson’s right now. You usually find out when the deterioration in the brain reaches a critical point.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation