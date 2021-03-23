A Jury Has Been Selected for Derek Chauvin’s Murder Trial

A jury has been selected for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. After two weeks of jury selection, prosecutors and defense lawyers have settled on 12 jurors and three alternates, who will ultimately determine whether Chauvin, 44, is guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death. The jury includes nine women and six men. Opening statements for Chauvin’s high-profile trial are scheduled to begin on March 29.