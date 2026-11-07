BONDMAN A-Lister, 40, Makes Surprise Play for James Bond Role The franchise veteran is said to be among those in final consideration for the iconic role. A24

Robert Pattinson is reportedly in the running to play James Bond, having screen-tested for the role alongside younger, less well-known contenders. Pattinson, 40, is no stranger to blockbuster franchises. He got his big break in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, then starred in Twilight, and more recently took on the title role in The Batman. He also worked with Bond director Denis Villeneuve on the third Dune film, which is scheduled for release in December. Pattinson was the fourth actor of a possible five to do the screen test, The Hollywood Reporter said, citing multiple sources. The other actors said to be in the mix for Bond—a role that typically isn’t given to an established A-lister like Pattinson—are Josh O’Connor, who starred with previous 007 Daniel Craig in Wake Up Deadman, the third Knives Out movie; Callum Turner, who most recently starred in One Night Only and is married to pop star Dua Lipa; and Jack Lowden, best known for his turn as bumbling MI6 spy River Cartwright in Slow Horses. All three are 36. Craig was 37 when filming began on his first Bond film, 2006’s Casino Royale. The next Bond will be the first to be made under new creative leadership at Amazon, after the studio bought out long-time producers the Broccolis in 2025.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register