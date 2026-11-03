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TOUGH BREAK

A-Lister Reveals He’s ‘Homeless’ After Sinkhole Disaster

The 62-year-old Oscar winner was among those evacuated from Malibu earlier this year.

Riko Cage and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of the film "Longlegs" at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 8, 2024.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

A major Hollywood star has admitted he is “a little bit homeless.” Nicolas Cage has been “living in hotels” since September, after a sinkhole opened up and forced evacuations from 31 homes on Sea Level Drive in Malibu, Calif., he revealed last week. “I’m currently a little bit homeless,” the National Treasure star told E! News at a Comic-Con panel on Saturday. “Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels.” The 62-year-old Oscar winner revealed it had disrupted his Halloween plans. “I don’t have normal trick-or-treaters that I would like to enjoy tonight,” he said. “I’ll take my daughter out trick-or-treating somewhere in Santa Monica, but I am going to watch a movie where the director was actually nominated for Worst Director at the Razzies—called The Shining.” The cult classic was nominated for two awards at the inaugural satirical Golden Raspberry Awards. “He directed the hell out of that movie. I’m going to watch that tonight. After I put my daughter to bed, I’m going to put on The Shining.”

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Read it at E! News

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