A New British TV Show Called ‘Piglets’ Is Getting Slammed By Police
WHEN PIGS FLY
A new television show called Piglets is causing quite a stir across the pond. The ITV program, which follows a group of new police recruits, is being slammed by the Police Federation of England and Wales, according to The Guardian. According to the group, the show chose a “disgusting choice of language” for the title of the TV show. The national chair of the organization, Tiffany Lynch, spoke further about why it was problematic. “I find it incredulous that this has passed through checks and balances at an organisation made up of people who at any time have or may need the support and assistance of the police,” Lynch said. She also called the show “highly offensive” and claimed that it could “incite more negativity and misinformation against a public sector.” In response to the outrage, ITV clarified that the show was a fictitious comedy and was not meant to offend anyone.