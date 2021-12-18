CHEAT SHEET
Chris Noth Dropped by His Talent Agency as Third Sexual Assault Allegation Emerges
Chris Noth has been dropped by his talent agency as a third sexual assault allegation emerged. “Chris Noth is no longer a client,” a spokesperson for A3 Artists Agency was quoted telling Deadline on Friday. The news came as The Daily Beast revealed a third allegation against the actor from a tech executive who alleges he assaulted her in 2010, when she was 18. Noth had reportedly just signed with A3 Artists Agency less than three months ago. The agency’s decision mirrors Peloton’s, which pulled an ad featuring Noth as his Sex and the City character “Mr. Big” using one of the stationary bikes. Amid the abuse allegations, Noth maintains that the sexual encounters were consensual.