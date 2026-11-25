Aaron Rodgers says his coach of 13 years has been snoring through team meetings and skipping film sessions. He was cut moments later.

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NFL legend Aaron Rodgers has gone scorched-earth on his longtime coach a day after his shock benching was announced.

Rodgers, 42, appeared on ESPN to tear into his coach of 13 seasons, Mike McCarthy, alleging that the 63-year-old falls so deep asleep in team meetings that players can hear him snoring, among other eyebrow-raising claims.

Rodgers made the damning allegation on Pat McAfee’s show while the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their Wednesday practice. He says he found out the night prior that he was being benched not by McCarthy, but in a phone call from tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Mike McCarthy made the decision to bench Aaron Rodgers two days after his team was upset by the Jalen Hurts-less Philadelphia Eagles, 19-16. Despite the defeat, the Steelers (6-4) are only one game back in the AFC North. Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“This is some of the issues that I’ve been dealing with that ultimately led to where we’re at now,” Rodgers began. “Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around.”

He continued, “Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened. Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting. Friday, he doesn’t come to the walkthrough.”

Rodgers then gave an especially concerning anecdote, claiming that McCarthy counted the Steelers off in the locker room Sunday by saying, “one, two, three, Packers!” He has not coached for the Green Bay Packers, with whom he and Rodgers won a Super Bowl, in nine seasons.

Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Mike McCarthy after the Packers win Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011. Mike Segar/REUTERS

NFL insider Jordan Schutlz reports that he confirmed the “one, two, three, Packers” story. The Athletic reports that Steelers players watched part of the Rodgers interview in the locker room after practice on Wednesday, but the Associated Press said that a Steelers staff member shut off McAfee’s show from the locker room TVs.

“We’ve had these conversations for months now, and it began as a concerned friend about somebody who’s unhealthy,” Rodgers said. “You know, who is—if you’re sleeping in meetings, you’re unhealthy. If you’re not coming to everything you should be coming to as a play caller, I mean, how many quarterbacks around the league are dealing with the same type of stuff? I gave you one week... I could go week by week throughout the season on the stuff that was going on.”

After the team lost on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are without their star QB, Rodgers said he confronted McCarthy and told him that something had to give.

“I just said, listen, I think there’s got to be a change,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers says he suggested someone other than McCarthy or himself call plays. Then, the next day, he said in a separate meeting with McCarthy, the coach admitted that he was behind on film from the past weekend’s games. Rodgers alleges that this has been an issue dating back to training camp.

“He was missing meetings, and the word was he’s sleeping, and then he’s sleeping in the coach’s film sessions, and he’s not alert here, and I’m just like—and he doesn’t want to get to know the defense,” Rodgers said. “I’m telling the defense, hey, just trust me.... And then he’s telling me I don’t need to get to have a defense at all.”

Aaron Rodgers played for Mike McCarthy for 13 seasons, the bulk of which was in Green Bay, where they both built their NFL legacies. Christian Petersen/Getty

Rodgers continued, “But it began as concern for him. Like, hey, here’s what the team is feeling. Here’s what they’re saying. Like, we’ve been together a long time. I want the best for you, but you’re starting to lose the team. You need to do this. You need to do that because I genuinely cared about them and wanted, you know, this experience to go well, but jeez.”

Shortly after Rodgers left the air, the Steelers announced he had been cut.

Rodgers made clear in his ESPN interview that he was done in Pittsburgh even before the team made it official.

“At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh,” he said. “That ship has definitely sailed.”