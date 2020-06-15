CHEAT SHEET
ABC News Executive Barbara Fedida Suspended Over Allegations of Racist Remarks
ABC News executive Barbara Fedida has been suspended following allegations of racist remarks and other practices raised in a HuffPost article. Fedida, senior vice president for talent relations and business affairs, negotiated contracts for on-air talent and producers. According to the HuffPost article, Fedida allegedly made racist comments to colleagues during contract negotiations for Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, saying that they were not asking her to “pick cotton” in response to Roberts’ request for a higher salary. Fedida called the claims against her “misleading” and pointed to her record of diversifying the news division. The Walt Disney Co. is now investigating Fedida’s behavior.