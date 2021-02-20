CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Killer Went Free for 41 Years Until His Fingerprint Was Found: Cops
CRACKED
Read it at East Bay Times
After Keith Judd was beaten to death in a robbery of his Sunnyvale, California, bar in 1979, police arrested a suspect but eventually realized they had the wrong guy and released him. The case then went cold until 2018, when a police detective reopened the investigation and found fingerprints that had been collected from the crime scene and mislaid for decades. One of the prints led them to Thomas Hinnard, 69, who under questioning let slip details about the crime that had never been made public, police said. Hinnard has now been charged with Judd’s murder.