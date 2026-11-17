DEFANGED Accused MAGA Wifebeater Suffers Court Humiliation Judge dismisses outgoing Rep. Max Miller’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. SHANNON STAPLETON/Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS # 1

Rep. Max Miller’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife was thrown out of an Ohio court on Monday. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Kennedy ruled that Emily Moreno’s claim that the representative threw boiling water on her was “substantially true.” Judge Kennedy wrote in her 16-page opinion that Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, could not be held liable for defamation under Ohio’s anti-SLAPP law, which protects individuals from lawsuits designed to quieten accusations that enter the public sphere. Given Miller was in the midst of his re-election campaign, which he lost to Democrat Brian Poindexter, Kennedy said Moreno was protected under the anti-SLAPP legislation. The judge added that Miller failed to prove that Moreno was liable for news articles reporting on the allegations. Miller originally claimed Moreno provided false statements to several news organizations, depicting him as abusive toward Moreno and their two-year-old daughter. Miller was ordered to pay Moreno more than $75,000 in legal fees. His attorney, Aaron Minc, said Miller plans to appeal the ruling and is confident it will be overturned. “The lawsuit was entirely warranted and was brought based on egregious facts and defamatory statements,” Minc said in an emailed statement to Cleveland.com.

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