FATAL FLIGHT Actor Among 2 Killed as Plane Crashes Into Field The 46-year-old worked as a flight instructor alongside his acting career. Instagram/ @guykapulnik

An actor has been killed after his small plane plunged into a field in California last week. Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, died alongside Taylor Laska, 33, after the light aircraft crashed near Hesperia Airport. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services responded to reports of a plane crash in the Summit Valley Road area at 9:53 a.m. Thursday. Authorities found the wrecked aircraft in a shrub-covered field. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Kapulnik lived in Los Angeles, where he worked as a flight instructor alongside his acting career. He appeared in movies including Room 514, Salsa Tel Aviv, Watch Over Me, and Lebanon. Before his entertainment career, Kapulnik served as an officer in the Israel Defense Forces’ elite 669 search-and-rescue unit. “Guy was a man of action, curiosity, and adventure,” his family said, describing him as someone who pursued “the things he loved.” His family added: “Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies.” Kapulnik is survived by his wife and three children.

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