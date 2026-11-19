SUDDEN DEATH Actor Who Starred in Almost 200 Movies and Shows Dies at 66 ‘S.W.A.T.’ Actor Dies Days After Being Hit by a Car CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

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Veteran character actor Larry Poindexter has died four days after being struck by a car in Los Angeles. The 66-year-old was hit by a car on Friday night while crossing the street to pick up food in his Studio City neighborhood. On Wednesday morning, he was in the hospital waiting for surgery on his broken ribs when he died suddenly, Deadline reported. Poindexter is best known for playing by-the-book LAPD Captain Tom Fuller in the 2003 film S.W.A.T., where his character went head-to-head with Samuel Jackson’s Hondo. He played two different characters across 30 episodes of the soap opera Days of Our Lives. In primetime, he was a series regular on MTV’s The Hard Times as RJ Berger. His most recent guest role came earlier this year in Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer. He had also been lead singer of an alternative country band called The High Lonesome in the noughties. He is survived by his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer, and their two sons.

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