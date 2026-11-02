SPOUSE SWAP Actor Marries Ex-Wife’s New Husband’s Ex-Wife The exes of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got their own happily ever after. Cindy Ord/Getty Images # 2

The exes of scandal-hit TV anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have walked down the aisle themselves. Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 59, and Marilee Fiebig, 49, got married Sunday, weeks after their ex-spouses also tied the knot. Shue was previously married to Robach when it was revealed in 2022 that the 53-year-old was involved in an affair with her GMA3 co-anchor T. J. Holmes, 49, who was married at the time to Fiebig. The scandal cost the GMA3 co-anchors their jobs and brought both marriages, each spanning more than a decade, to an end. Robach and Holmes married in September, making it the third trip down the aisle for each. Now their former spouses have followed suit. “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending,” Shue told People. Fiebig, an immigration attorney, and Shue held a private ceremony at their New Jersey farm with close family and friends, according to the groom’s sister, actress Elisabeth Shue.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register