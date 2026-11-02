Actor Marries Ex-Wife’s New Husband’s Ex-Wife

The exes of scandal-hit TV anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have walked down the aisle themselves. Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 59, and Marilee Fiebig, 49, got married Sunday, weeks after their ex-spouses also tied the knot. Shue was previously married to Robach when it was revealed in 2022 that the 53-year-old was involved in an affair with her GMA3 co-anchor T. J. Holmes, 49, who was married at the time to Fiebig. The scandal cost the GMA3 co-anchors their jobs and brought both marriages, each spanning more than a decade, to an end. Robach and Holmes married in September, making it the third trip down the aisle for each. Now their former spouses have followed suit. “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending,” Shue told People. Fiebig, an immigration attorney, and Shue held a private ceremony at their New Jersey farm with close family and friends, according to the groom’s sister, actress Elisabeth Shue.
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