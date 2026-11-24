MAD ON SET Actress Details Her ‘Horrible’ Experience on ‘Mad Men’ She said the showrunner publicly berated her and forced her to repeat a single action in a scene because he had a particularly “bad day.” Gilbert Flores/Getty Images # 1

Zosia Mamet recounted her “absolutely horrible” guest experience on Mad Men in Monday’s episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. She said the show’s head writer and executive producer, Matthew Weiner, berated her on set, causing her to walk away from “one of the biggest shows on TV” after just five episodes due to her “terrible” experience. She previously wrote about her time on the show in her 2025 essay collection Does This Make Me Funny? without revealing anyone’s name. “I really wanted Matt Weiner to sue me because then he would be admitting to the fact that he knew I was writing about him,” she told Shepard. While playing Life Magazine photo editor Joyce Ramsay on the 16-time Emmy-winning series, she said Weiner “was having a bad day” and for about 45 minutes yelled at her, “You’re doing it wrong! How the f--- can you think that looks right at all? When I cast you, you knew how to act,” about a scene where she simply takes photos out of an envelope. A rep for Weiner did not immediately respond to request for comment. Weiner’s former personal assistant has also accused him of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, with a former writer and consulting producer calling him an “emotional terrorist” who “cannot help but create an atmosphere where everyone is constantly off guard and unsure where they stand.”

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