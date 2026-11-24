CASH OUT Jessica Alba’s Divorce Just Got Even More Expensive A court has ordered the actress to fork over an astonishing sum to her ex, Cash Warren. John Shearer/WireImage # 4

Jessica Alba has been ordered to pay her ex-husband an extra $500,000 on top of the $3 million she agreed to give him as part of their divorce settlement. The Fantastic Four actress, 45, finalized her split with film producer Cash Warren roughly nine months ago. The pair were together for nearly two decades, marrying in 2008 before separating in January last year. They have agreed to joint custody of their three children, who are between eight and 18 years old. It is up to Warren, 47, whether he receives the additional money in a lump sum or in a transfer to a retirement plan, according to court filings. He is set to receive the original amount in two separate installments of $1.5 million. Alba has been dating fellow actor Danny Ramirez, who’s 11 years her junior, since her split from Warren.

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