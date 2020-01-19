Schiff: Intel Community Withholding Ukraine Docs From Congress

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that the intelligence community is withholding Ukraine-related documents from Congress as impeachment kicks into high gear. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Schiff was asked by host George Stephanopoulos to react to reports that intel agencies are trying to get Congress to drop public portion of global threats hearings. “They appear to be succumbing to pressure from the administration,” Schiff said. “The NSA, in particular, is withholding what are potentially relevant documents to our oversight responsibilities on Ukraine, but also withholding documents potentially relevant that the senators might want to see during the trial.”