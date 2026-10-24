Adolf Hitler’s Lair Goes Up in Flames

A fire ravaged Adolf Hitler’s remote Bavarian retreat on Friday evening. The Daily Mail reports that around 200 firefighters were dispatched to the Eagle’s Nest, where they found it “completely ablaze.” Police told the outlet no one was injured and a “suspicious person was taken into temporary custody.” Firefighters worked overnight as the blaze continued into the early hours on Saturday. Built in 1938, the Eagle’s Nest was used as a guest house by Hitler and high-ranking Nazi officials. The historic building is now a tourist attraction, owned by the state of Bavaria and operated by a charitable trust. According to The New York Times, Bavarian police said the ravaged structure is unlikely to be salvageable. The Eagle’s Nest’s website currently says it is closed until further notice.
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