After 16 Month Silence, Fox News is Back on Twitter
Fox News is making a comeback on Twitter to ramp up its coronavirus coverage and engage with younger audiences after its anchors began taking the pandemic more seriously this week, Variety reported on Wednesday. The conservative news organization went quiet on Twitter more than a year ago after primetime host Tucker Carlson’s home address was shared on the social media platform as part of an activist protest. Fox News never specified why they stopped tweeting, however the silence came directly after a progressive activist protest took place outside Carlson’s home in November 2018. On Wednesday, Fox News tweeted a link to its website, telling its 18.5 million followers to “keep up” with all the latest COVID-19 news, including tips on keeping safe and stories of “survival, struggle and inspiration.” Fox News has repeatedly been called out for downplaying the coronavirus threat until its narrative took a sharp turn this week when Carlson referred to the pandemic as a “very serious problem.”