CRASH LANDING Aging NASA Telescope Expected to Crash Back to Earth in Days The Swift Observatory was sent into orbit in 2004—now it’s coming back. NASA # 1

Aging NASA telescope the Swift Observatory is expected to fall back to Earth by Friday after a failed attempt to rescue it last week. Most of the one-and-a-half-ton telescope is expected to burn up in the atmosphere as it falls, but some pieces made of dense tungsten and some mirror parts could survive reentry, Brad Cenko, the mission’s chief scientist, told the Associated Press. Any surviving wreckage will most likely end up in the ocean. But parts of Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America are within the reentry zone. The Swift Observatory is a 22-year-old telescope launched into orbit on Nov. 20, 2004, to search for gamma-ray bursts and supernovas. Intense solar activity over the past few years dragged Swift down faster than usual, but the telescope was never expected to stay in space for good. “We’ve known this day would come since before Swift was launched. At least in low-Earth orbit, what goes up must come down. And that end is catastrophic,” Pennsylvania State University’s John Nousek, an astronomer who led the control team, said. Swift captured more than 2,000 gamma-ray bursts, 1,400 exploding stars, a slew of comets, asteroids, and star-shredding black holes. The telescope was able to swiftly swivel—the source of its name—toward erupting celestial events.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register