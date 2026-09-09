THE AI-POCALYPSE AI Insiders Issue Terrifying Warning to All Humanity One former researcher said AI companies are “gambling with our lives.” Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Three researchers at AI giant Anthropic have issued a stark warning that increasingly powerful artificial intelligence could wipe out all of humanity by 2030. Jacob Coxon, who resigned from the company, said AI developers privately believe their technology could “kill us all by the end of the decade”, calling it a danger unlike any other human activity. “The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible—but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger,” he said on X. Coxon, who worked at Anthropic and OpenAI for three years, added that “neither company is acting responsibly.” Anthropic alignment researcher Evan Hubinger backed him, saying: “We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans!” He estimated the risk at more than 10 percent over the next decade, adding that Anthropic still lacks a plan to reliably align superintelligent systems with human goals. Samuel Marks, who works on scalable oversight, said some developers fear human extinction could come within “the next few years”.

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