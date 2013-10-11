Air Force Fires Man in Charge of Nukes

CHEAT SHEET
The Air Force fired Major General Michael Carey—the No. 2 officer for nuclear missiles—on Friday following an inspector general's investigation into "reports of misbehavior" while on assignment. The Air Force's statement on Carey's dismissal gave barely any details on the investigation or the reported misbehavior, but a spokesman did make clear that the allegations involve neither sexual misconduct nor his responsibility for nuclear weapons. Just two days earlier the Navy's deputy commander for nuclear forces was reassigned for allegedly using counterfeit chips at a casino.