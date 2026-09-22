MID-AIR SCARE Air Force Plane Crossing Atlantic Makes Sudden Emergency Landing The flight was diverted to the United Kingdom. Murad Sezer/REUTERS

A U.S. Air Force plane declared an emergency mid-flight and diverted while flying from Italy on Monday. The U.S.-bound Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker took off from the Aviano Air Base and reported a 7700—the transponder code for a general emergency—at around 36,000 feet over France. The flight was diverted to RAF Mildenhall airport in Suffolk, England, where it landed at about 11 a.m. local time. Fire crews met the plane as a standard precaution, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the emergency, the purpose of the flight and its exact intended U.S. destination have not been disclosed. The plane is a military aerial refueling tanker and its “broad role” is to support military aircraft by transferring fuel in flight, according to its official fact sheet.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register