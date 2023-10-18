AirAsia Boss Posts Bizarre Pic of Himself Getting Shirtless Massage at a Board Meeting

Read it at The Telegraph
The controversial boss of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, has been sharply criticized after posting a picture of himself topless and receiving a massage from a woman during a board meeting. Fernandes, 59, shared the picture in a LinkedIn post, writing: “Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting.” The post has now been deleted. Fernandes bought the low-cost airline from the Malaysian government for $1 in 2001. It is now worth around $230 million.