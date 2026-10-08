PLEASED TO SEE US? Airport Passenger Arrested After ‘Unexplained Bulge’ Leads to Shock Discovery Customs officers at a major Florida airport spotted a suspicious growth near a traveler’s groin. United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida # 2

Federal agents at a major Florida hub arrested an incoming traveler after noticing an “unexplained bulge” near his waistline and discovering a stash of 10 live songbirds hidden directly inside his undergarments. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers flagged traveler Alberto Hernandez Castillo as he arrived at Miami International Airport on a flight from Havana, Cuba on Sunday. Though Castillo had signed a declaration form marking “No” to bringing wildlife into the country, inspecting officers noticed he appeared nervous and sported a prominent, suspicious swelling around his groin and pelvis. A pat-down search inside a private room revealed six tape-wrapped plastic tubes stuffed into customized black pockets sewn into his underwear. Inside, agents recovered eight yellow-faced grassquits and two protected blue grosbeaks. When caught, Castillo claimed the feathered cargo was for “personal use” before going silent and pleading the Fifth. Facing federal charges for smuggling goods without clearance, prosecutors recommended a $25,000 bond ahead of his Oct. 26 court date.

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