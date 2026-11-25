PAST LIFE Al Gore Makes Surprise Return to Journalism The career politician is returning to his roots. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

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Former Vice President Al Gore is returning to his former journalism career by purchasing his hometown newspaper. Gore, 78, is buying the Carthage Courier in Carthage, Tennessee, the newspaper announced on Monday. The weekly paper, which has been publishing since 1913, was put up for sale this fall by the Lake family, who have owned it since 1976. Geraldine Lake, its longtime owner, died earlier this month at 84. “I’m so grateful to the Lake family for their decades of leadership in supporting independent news here in Smith County,” Gore told the paper. “Having spent my early years as a military reporter in Vietnam and later at The Tennessean, I am a firm believer that a free, independent local press is irreplaceable for the enduring health of our community.” Before launching his political career to become a Tennessee congressman, senator, and President Bill Clinton’s right-hand man, Gore served as a military reporter for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return to the U.S., he worked as an investigative reporter at The Tennessean for three years before attending law school and later entering politics. “I look forward to supporting the Carthage Courier team, many of whom have served this community for decades, as they continue to provide vital information and serve this community for generations to come,” Gore told the Courier.

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