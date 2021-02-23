Al Jazeera Starting News Platform for Republicans Who ‘Feel Left Out of Conservative Media’

Read it at The Guardian
Al Jazeera is expanding into the conservative media world. The Qatari news outlet announced Tuesday that it would be launching a news outlet, named Rightly, targeted at Republicans who “feel left out of conservative media,” as first reported by Politico. Rightly’s incoming editor in chief will be former Fox News journalist Scott Norvell, who was once critical of Al Jazeera’s attempts to expand. Stephen Kent, a one-time “millennial conservative spokesperson” who left the GOP in 2018 after Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, is the first confirmed host of a show on the network, according to The Guardian.