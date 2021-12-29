Reward Offered After Sophomore Found Dead Following Basketball Practice
MURDER MYSTERY
Central Alabama Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information about the unsolved death of Chanty Shiverdecker, a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1994. AL.com reports that Shiverdecker was a sophomore in Alexander City when she was last seen leaving basketball practice. Nearly three months later, an anonymous tip led police to a neighboring county where they found her body and purse. However, investigators could not reach any conclusions about the circumstances of her death. Regardless, her family believes someone has answers, and hopes the reward might incentivize them to speak up. In a post commemorating his sister’s death, Christopher Shiverdecker wrote, “It’s been 27 years to the day that my sister went missing and the case is still unsolved. That being said, this past year has been the first in a very long time that I’ve been optimistic that answers may be possible.”