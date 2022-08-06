CHEAT SHEET
Alabama Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Wife and Rape of Teen
An Alabama man was arrested Saturday after police said he stabbed his wife to death and raped and stabbed a 15-year-old girl in their home. Larry Donnell McWilliams Jr., 42, is charged with domestic violence murder, first-degree rape and attempted murder, AL.com reports, citing the district attorney. He is accused of stabbing his wife, 44-year-old Shawnta Moultry, multiple times in Saturday’s predawn hours, police said. He also allegedly raped and stabbed the teenage girl, who has not been identified. McWilliams is currently jailed on a $1.62 million bail.