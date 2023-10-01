Alabama Mom Drowned 2 Kids, Then Killed Self

CHEAT SHEET
An Alabama mother with a history of psychiatric issues drowned her 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter and then killed herself, police said. Fox10 reports that Nancy Margaret Johnson’s estranged husband, who was fighting for custody of the kids, found the bodies. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said the husband has been cleared—but others may bear some responsibility. “I don’t want to point fingers or speculate until we get some documents,” she said. “But I think that based on what I’m hearing, you know, it’s highly likely some somebody within the system dropped the ball.”