Alabama Mom of Two Left for Walmart and Never Came Back

A 34-year-old mother of two left home in Birmingham, Alabama, and hasn’t been heard from since. It’s been two weeks and now police and the family of Crystal Lawson are pleading for anyone with information to come forward. The car that Lawson borrowed to go to Walmart, a relative’s black Dodge Charger, has since been found abandoned. But since she was last seen on Dec. 17, she has missed a week of work and Christmas with her sons, according to AL.com. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 205-297-8485.