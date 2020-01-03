Police: Five Rescued After Being Held Hostage Naked, at Gunpoint
Five people were rescued from a hostage situation in Alabama after being held at gunpoint and forced to strip naked, WBMA reports. A woman reportedly called 911 on Thursday morning, claiming she had been held against her will at a home. Officials arrived to the scene to find five naked individuals, who claimed they were held from 6 p.m. Wednesday night and released early Thursday morning. They also claimed that the suspect held them at gunpoint, told them to remove their clothes, and handcuffed some of them together. The suspect, 30-year-old Aritonio Lawrence Bell, is reportedly still at large. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Bell is a relative of one of the hostages, and he may have been angry at members of the household for financial reasons.