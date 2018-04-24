Alabama Police Stand By Aggressive Arrest of Black Woman at Waffle House

The Saraland Police Department is defending the three white police officers who aggressively arrested a black woman at an Alabama Waffle House on Sunday. Detective Collette Little, Saraland's Public Information Officer, said no disciplinary action will be taken against the officers. The decision comes after a video of cops wrestling Chikesia Clemons to the ground—an act that left her breasts exposed—went viral on Monday. According to police, Clemons and two acquaintances were intoxicated and asked to leave the restaurant. Witnesses said Clemons and a friend returned, cursing at the employees before staff members called the cops. But the report differs from Clemons's version of the events. She said she asked to speak with a manager after staff members charged her for plastic utensils, according to AL.com. Clemons was given the plastic utensils free of charge, police added. Waffle House has sided with the police account based on surveillance videos of the incident. In one video, one of the arresting cops told Clemons,“I'll break your arm.” Police said his words were not a threat but a “cause and effect statement.”
