Alabama State Sophomore Left Dorm Six Days Ago and Never Came Back

Read it at AL.com
An Alabama State University sophomore left his dorm last Tuesday to go to the ATM—and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Adam “Belle” Dowdell was on foot and doesn’t have access to a car, and his cellphone has gone dead, his family told AL.com. “I just want my child back,” his mother, Toya Cohill, said. “This is not like him,” she added. “I can’t even explain the hurt.” She said she spoke with Dowdell, 22, last Monday and his siblings talked to him Tuesday, and there was no indication anything was wrong. Montgomery Police said they opened an investigation.