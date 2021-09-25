CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
High School Footballers Forced to Seek Cover Mid-Game Amid Gunfire
SCARY
Read it at WBMA
An Alabama high school football game was cut short Friday night after a man was shot at a tailgating event in the school’s parking lot, WBMA reported. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man at the tailgate was shot in the buttocks after gunfire erupted at an abandoned house nearby. The game between Fairfield High School and Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin High School was cut short, with attendees seeking cover on the football field. The victim told authorities he didn’t believe he was targeted, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet apprehended a suspect. The remainder of the game is set to continue on Saturday.