Alec Baldwin to Be Recharged Following ‘Rust’ Shooting, NBC News Reports
NOT OFF THE HOOK YET
Prosecutors will recharge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the Oct. 2021 shooting on the set of the film Rust. Baldwin’s prop gun had shot a round of live ammunition, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The actor denied in an interview with ABC News that he pulled the trigger, saying, “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” According to NBC News, Baldwin’s case will be presented to a grand jury in mid-November. Baldwin could be handed up to 18 months in prison if he’s convicted although two sources told the outlet that a potential plea deal has been in the conversation. This comes five months after New Mexico prosecutors Jason Lewis and Kari Morrissey let the case go when “new facts” came to light. But the pair did leave the option for a recharge open, saying, “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.”