Alec Baldwin Tries to Disqualify Special Prosecutor in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case
‘TACTICS’
Attorneys for Alec Baldwin have requested a special prosecutor handling the case against the actor stand down. Baldwin, who has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, has focused on special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, who is also the current member of the New Mexico House of Representatives. According to Entertainment Tonight, who viewed court documents, Baldwin’s lawyers argue that Reeb should be replaced because she is both a state lawmaker and special prosecutor. “The state constitution’s separation of powers provision prohibits her from serving as a prosecutor and as a state lawmaker,” the request states. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office replied in a statement to Variety, saying, “Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys can use whatever tactics they want to distract from the fact that Halyna Hutchins died because of gross negligence and a reckless disregard for safety on the Rust film set. However, the district attorney and the special prosecutor will remain focused on the evidence and on trying this case so that justice is served.”