‘OVERWHELMING’ PROBABLE CAUSE Alex Murdaugh Suffers Major Blow Ahead of Murder Retrial The former lawyer’s double murder conviction was overturned in May. ORANGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CORR/via REUTERS # 1

A South Carolina judge has denied Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to toss the original double murder indictments against him, clearing the way for his retrial. Murdaugh, 58, was convicted in 2023 of killing his wife and son, but the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned his convictions in May after determining that a court clerk committed “shocking jury interference.” In arguing for dismissal last week, Murdaugh’s lawyers claimed that investigator David Owen’s testimony about blood spatter and shotgun ammunition was misleading. South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Debra McCaslin ruled Friday: “Even if the challenged testimony concerning the blood spatter on the T-shirt and shotgun ammunition were excluded from consideration by the grand jury, the remaining unchallenged evidence overwhelmingly established probable cause.” The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said in a statement afterward: “We continue to prepare for the retrial in April.” Murdaugh’s wife, 52-year-old Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were found dead on the family’s property on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh remains in prison on separate theft and fraud convictions despite the reversal of his murder convictions.

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