TO THE CLINK Alexander Brothers Learn Fate After Brutally Raping Women The three brothers will spend decades behind bars—but not the rest of their lives. Miami Herald/TNS

The Alexander brothers, the sons of a luxury real estate mogul, have been sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges that include sex trafficking and aggravated sexual abuse. Twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, and Tal Alexander, 40, were convicted in March for using their family business to drug and rape dozens of women and faced a maximum sentence of life behind bars. Ultimately, a New York judge on Tuesday sentenced the trio to 30 years, followed by a decade of supervised release. The attacks took place in Miami, New York, the Hamptons and Aspen, Colorado, among other high-end vacation spots. Multiple women testified during a five-week trial about how the brothers assaulted them. One woman told the court she was raped by Tal in August 2014, saying, “I carry a quiet funeral in me for the person I might have become had this not happened to me.” Oren and Tal worked at the real estate firm Douglas Elliman before creating their own brokerage, Official, which served wealthy and celebrity clientele, including Ivanka Trump. Alon continued in the family business. A bombshell Real Deal article published in June 2024 first exposed the brothers, and criminal charges followed that same year.

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