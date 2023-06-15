Nevada Man Tried to Drive Teen Off Cliff After Assaulting Her: Cops
LAKE MONSTER
A 23-year-old man was arrested in Lake Tahoe, Nevada after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl, then trying to drive both himself and his victim off a cliff, according to police. His vehicle was prevented from going over the cliff’s edge in the May 27 incident after hitting a boulder and a tree, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Alexander Difoggio-Wasson, then attempted to flee the scene, and was taken into custody after what police described as “a brief altercation with deputies.” Initially arrested just for fleeing the scene of an accident, obstructing and resisting arrest, and battery with a deadly weapon, Difoggio-Wasson was released on bail four days later. He was re-arrested on Tuesday after investigators uncovered the alleged assault, the sheriff’s office said. Difoggio-Wasson is believed to have sexually assaulted at least one other female victim, whom he allegedly held captive in his home for hours in December before she was finally freed. He remains a person of interest in a date rape drug case from February, according to police.