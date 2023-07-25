‘All My Children’ Actress Pamela Blair Dies at 73
‘COLORFUL CHARACTER’
Pamela Blair, an actress known for starring in All My Children and originating the role of Val in A Chorus Line on Broadway, has died at 73. Her representative told USA Today that she died after a “long battle” with an unidentified illness. An Emmy nominee, Blair made her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises in 1968 and later landed roles in Sugar and Seesaw, Of Mice and Men, and King of Hearts, among others. EGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch, the composer behind A Chorus Line, wrote on Twitter on Monday that Blair’s role of Val “was loosely based on her own life.” “She was a part of the musical from the very first workshop,” he tweeted. “Our thoughts are with her loved ones and fans.” Blair’s A Chorus Line co-star Baayork Lee honored the actress in a heartfelt Facebook post, describing her as “a colorful character” and someone who “brought the house down every night.” “You are free now Pammie so dance, dance, dance amoung the stars,” Lee wrote.