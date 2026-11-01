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All the Most Heinous Looks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Halloween

Many attendees at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club missed the mark on their Halloween costumes.

Trump

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

By Annabella Rosciglione

Hundreds of guests descended upon President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club to celebrate Halloween on Saturday night.

The theme, evidently, was jungle, as some guests wore head-to-toe animal costumes. They enjoyed Alaskan king crab and a caviar bar and even entertainment with a real-life zebra and a miniature pony.

But as many MAGA South Florida events go, several of the attendees missed the mark with their over-the-top fits.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 31: Guests in costume during a Halloween party hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club on October 31, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spent the day golfing and attending tele-rallies ahead of next week's midterm elections. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Guests in costume during a Halloween party hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Snakes and Serpents

Two guests came dressed as snakes, or perhaps serpents. With a fully painted face similar to that of a drag queen—which MAGA proclaims to despise—the partygoers wore full-body suits with scales and a reptilian headpiece.

Snakes

Even the snakes showed up in Palm Beach ready to party.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Moth-Like Creature

One woman came dressed as some kind of fairy or moth-like creature. In fitted, full-body garb, she wore a sheer, embellished bodysuit as she smiled for the camera, showing off her wing-like sleeves.

Moth

One woman dressed in a sheer moth-style costume.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Leopards

In what appeared to be the most popular costume of the evening, many ladies of MAGA came dressed as cheetahs or leopards. Wearing print akin to Snooki in the 2000s, many wore the animal’s spotted coat with face paint to match.

Nicole “COCO CHA” shows off her Halloween costume on her Instagram story.

Nicole “COCO CHA” shows off her Halloween costume on her Instagram story.

Instagram

Pochi Feuillet's Instagram story.

Pochi Feuillet's Instagram story.

Instagram

Cotumes

Cheetah and leopard costumes seemed to be the most popular of the evening.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Parrots

One happy MAGA couple wore feathered costumes resembling a parrot, with bright red, yellow, and blue plumage and a face mask with a beak.

Feathers

The feathered couple stood out in the crowd.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Tomb Raiders

In a classic jungle party costume, one MAGA couple came dressed as Indiana Jones and video game character Laura Croft. Whip sold separately.

costumes

The couple showed off their costumes on Instagram.

@aaronsingerman/Instagram

Donald Trump

Perhaps the tackiest costume of them all was the president’s, who evidently wasn’t in the holiday spirit as he said he was dressing up as himself. Mere days ahead of the midterm elections, Trump showed face his ballroom around 8:00 p.m., yapping to reporters on the dance floor before getting back to his “rich friends.”

Trump

The self-obsessed president said he was dressed as himself for Halloween.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Look at all my rich members,” he told reporters. “They spent all day getting ready. Look at these guys,” adding, “These are the biggest guys on Wall Street.”

“I came as Donald Trump,” he said, wearing his standard navy blue suit and red tie. “I didn’t have time to get — people spent a lot of time and money. Rich people. They spent nine hours getting ready. I had 10 minutes, so I came as Donald Trump.”

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Annabella Rosciglione
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