All the Most Heinous Looks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Halloween
Many attendees at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club missed the mark on their Halloween costumes.
Hundreds of guests descended upon President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club to celebrate Halloween on Saturday night.
The theme, evidently, was jungle, as some guests wore head-to-toe animal costumes. They enjoyed Alaskan king crab and a caviar bar and even entertainment with a real-life zebra and a miniature pony.
But as many MAGA South Florida events go, several of the attendees missed the mark with their over-the-top fits.
Snakes and Serpents
Two guests came dressed as snakes, or perhaps serpents. With a fully painted face similar to that of a drag queen—which MAGA proclaims to despise—the partygoers wore full-body suits with scales and a reptilian headpiece.
Moth-Like Creature
One woman came dressed as some kind of fairy or moth-like creature. In fitted, full-body garb, she wore a sheer, embellished bodysuit as she smiled for the camera, showing off her wing-like sleeves.
Leopards
In what appeared to be the most popular costume of the evening, many ladies of MAGA came dressed as cheetahs or leopards. Wearing print akin to Snooki in the 2000s, many wore the animal’s spotted coat with face paint to match.
Parrots
One happy MAGA couple wore feathered costumes resembling a parrot, with bright red, yellow, and blue plumage and a face mask with a beak.
Tomb Raiders
In a classic jungle party costume, one MAGA couple came dressed as Indiana Jones and video game character Laura Croft. Whip sold separately.
Donald Trump
Perhaps the tackiest costume of them all was the president’s, who evidently wasn’t in the holiday spirit as he said he was dressing up as himself. Mere days ahead of the midterm elections, Trump showed face his ballroom around 8:00 p.m., yapping to reporters on the dance floor before getting back to his “rich friends.”
“Look at all my rich members,” he told reporters. “They spent all day getting ready. Look at these guys,” adding, “These are the biggest guys on Wall Street.”
“I came as Donald Trump,” he said, wearing his standard navy blue suit and red tie. “I didn’t have time to get — people spent a lot of time and money. Rich people. They spent nine hours getting ready. I had 10 minutes, so I came as Donald Trump.”
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