Alleged Boogaloo Member Who Threatened to ‘Hunt Antifa’ Arrested by DEA in Texas: Feds

The Drug Enforcement Administration has arrested a bodybuilder in Texas with alleged connections to the Boogaloo movement for alleged steroid trafficking. Phillip Russell Archibald, who was arrested in the Austin area, has allegedly used social media accounts to spread Boogaloo ideology, including advocating for “guerrilla warfare” against national guardsmen at Black Lives Matter protests. Prosecutors say DEA agents found steroids and firearms at Archibald’s home, and the Department of Justice found evidence of Archibald threatening to kill looters and “hunt antifa” on his social media pages. Federal authorities are working together to halt the Boogaloo movement, which they believe wants to overthrow the United States government.