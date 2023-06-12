Human Smuggler Arrested After Inadvertently Following GPS Into Canada
RISE OF THE MACHINES
An alleged human smuggler touched off a high-speed police chase after the GPS directions on his phone led him from Michigan into Canada while transporting a vanload of passengers lacking proper documentation to reenter the U.S. “I screwed up,” Herman Lugo told his boss in a panicked June 10 call when he realized his mistake, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by The Daily Beast. “What do I do? The GPS took me here and now I don’t know how to get out.” Lugo, who was driving a red Dodge Caravan, turned around immediately once he crossed the Canadian border, then “ran the port” back into the U.S., leading Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of 90 mph, the complaint states. Lugo managed to outrun CBP, but was arrested a short time later by Port Huron, Michigan police. He does not have a lawyer listed in court records and remains detained on federal charges of bringing in and harboring certain aliens.