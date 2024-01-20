Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Busted Trying to Break Into NYC Apartment
SCARY
An alleged Taylor Swift stalker was reportedly busted trying to enter her Manhattan apartment on Saturday, Page Six reported, citing an NYPD spokesperson and witness. The alleged break-in attempt occurred around mid-day, with an eyewitness telling Page Six the suspect either knocked or rang Swift’s doorbell around 1 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., the witness reportedly said that officers were on the scene and conversing with the alleged stalker. “It was all pretty civil,” the witness told Page Six, adding that there was “no yelling or anything.” While the man wasn’t identified, photographs of him in handcuffs began circulating online by Saturday afternoon. Police reportedly said the man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, but did not divulge the charges he faces. It’s unclear if the 34-year-old Swift was in her apartment or not, but the pop star is expected to travel to snowy Orchard Park, New York, to watch her beau Travis Kelce feature in the NFL playoffs on Sunday night.