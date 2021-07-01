Top Trump Exec Weisselberg Surrenders to District Attorney’s Office to Face Tax Charges
FACE THE MUSIC
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer and one of Donald Trump’s longest-held and closest confidants, has surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office to face charges in connection with long-running tax investigation. The New York Times and CNN reported that Weisselberg arrived early Thursday before the expected unsealing of charges against him and the former president’s company. According to the Times, Weisselberg will appear in court this afternoon. The long-awaited indictment against the Trump Organization is expected to lay out how it went about illegally avoiding tax for decades, but insiders have said that it’s not expected to charge Trump himself. Earlier this week, Trump insisted in a statement that the benefits given to his employees are “standard practice” and “in no way a crime.”