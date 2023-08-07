CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    Almost Half of Americans Are Worried AI Will Affect Their Job: Poll

    NOT THE ONLY ONE

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023.

    Aly Song/Reuters

    A large segment of Americans are concerned that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to force them out a job, a new poll by the Los Angeles Times reveals. All up, almost half of all Americans are worried about the consequences of AI, with the poll, conducted by Canadian-based form Leger, revealing 45% hold concerns. That number rises to to 57% among those aged between 18 to 34, though Americans over 55 are less worried about the budding technology coming for their jobs. “This is [not just] a Hollywood phenomenon,” Greg Cross, chief executive of the AI avatar startup Soul Machines, told the Times, noting the acrimony over AI in the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The Leger poll surveyed 1,002 adult Americans between July 28 and July 30.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times
