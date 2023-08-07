Almost Half of Americans Are Worried AI Will Affect Their Job: Poll
NOT THE ONLY ONE
A large segment of Americans are concerned that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to force them out a job, a new poll by the Los Angeles Times reveals. All up, almost half of all Americans are worried about the consequences of AI, with the poll, conducted by Canadian-based form Leger, revealing 45% hold concerns. That number rises to to 57% among those aged between 18 to 34, though Americans over 55 are less worried about the budding technology coming for their jobs. “This is [not just] a Hollywood phenomenon,” Greg Cross, chief executive of the AI avatar startup Soul Machines, told the Times, noting the acrimony over AI in the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The Leger poll surveyed 1,002 adult Americans between July 28 and July 30.