CYBER MONTH 2026 Amazon Just Dropped Hundreds of New Beauty Deals Ahead of Black Friday Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals event is brimming with premium skincare, makeup, hair, and wellness deals. Amazon

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Following in the footsteps of many other e-tailers, Amazon has kicked off its highly anticipated Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales early this year. On Nov. 19, the e-commerce giant launched its new 12 Days of Deals event, offering sitewide savings of up to 60 percent. This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will also feature new daily themed deal drops, with additional drops launching at midnight and 8 a.m. PST on both shopping holidays.

The early Cyber Month sale includes perennial Black Friday staples like flat-screen TVs, pricey electronics, and furniture, but you’ll also find impressive deals across its virtual beauty aisles. Plenty of premium and luxury beauty brands are on sale, including Westmore Beauty, Laura Geller, Paula’s Choice, Medicube, Estée Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Dyson, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on pricier holy-grail products or snag a gift for the beauty obsessive on your list—without paying full price. Unlike Amazon’s other major shopping events, like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, the 12 Days of Deals sale is open to everyone, including non-Prime members—though Prime members can take advantage of exclusive perks like fast, free shipping. Scroll down to see a few of the discounted beauty products our editors are adding to their carts during Amazon’s Cyber Month sale. Amazon $ 61 Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Face Serum This legendary anti-aging serum has been a cult favorite for decades. I rarely see this tried-and-true formula marked down, but right now, you can score a bottle for $60. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 13 Medicube Zero Pore Pads These affordable K-beauty exfoliating pads have gone viral for a reason—they slough away dead skin for a polished, bright, and even complexion without causing redness or irritation. Find out what all of the hype is about while they’re 30 percent off. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 500 Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler Dyson’s premium hair tools rarely go on sale—especially by more than 20 percent. If you’ve been considering investing in the beloved AirWrap (or looking for the ultimate gift for someone who loves a blowout!), now’s the time to treat yourself. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 330 iRestore LED Light Therapy Face Mask If you’ve been waiting to invest in an LED light therapy mask, Black Friday is a great time to score stellar deals on pricier beauty tech devices. Get a whopping 60 percent off this top-rated mask—you'll probably never see it marked down this steeply again. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 23 IT Cosmetics CC Cream with SPF 50 Full Coverage Foundation Infused with a blend of line-smoothing skincare ingredients, moisturizer, and SPF 50, this medium-to-full coverage complexion formula is a true triple threat. Formulated for mature skin, this second-skin foundation instantly blurs the appearance of fine lines, redness, dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and enlarged pores, while niacinamide and hyaluronic acid help lift discoloration and restore skin plumpness over time. Find out why this multitasking CC cream is backed by over 30,000 glowing reviews while it's 40 percent off. Shop Now Amazon Amazon $ 24 Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré This multitasking French pharmacy moisturizer, makeup remover, and primer has been a staple in makeup artists’ kits for decades. The hydrating yet non-greasy formula primes the skin for makeup, leaving a velvet-soft finish while filling in pores and plumping fine lines. Grab a tube (or two!) while it’s 20 percent off. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 295 Sensica Sensilight Pro Cordless IPL Hair Removal Device for Women & Men If you’ve been looking for a painless, at-home hair removal device that actually works, Sensica’s cordless IPL device is second to none. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 38 Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Talc-Free Setting Powder Ultra-Blur Laura Mercier’s bestselling Loose Setting Powder has been a makeup artist’s favorite for years. The ultra-finely milled powder sets makeup in place for hours while subtly blurring the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores—rather than emphasizing them, as many setting powders do. Now, the top-rated powder is available in a slew of colorways, including our favorite mint hue, which helps further reduce redness and discoloration. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 19 Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream Dr. Althea’s sensitive skin-friendly formula has truly changed my skin. Since I started using the brand a couple of years ago, my skin barrier feels far more supported, and my reactive skin is less red. The brand’s 345 Relief Cream is the ultimate antidote for soothing dry, winter skin (or retinoid-induced peeling). Grab a tube of the already-affordable formula while it’s 30 percent off. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 25 Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant I was introduced to Paula’s Choice by a dermatologist who recommended this BHA Exfoliant for my congested pores years ago and have been loyal to it ever since. While the dark spot-erasing elixir is already reasonably priced, I’ll be stockpiling while it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon Amazon $ 22 TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum This top-selling antioxidant serum is already wallet-friendly, but for the next two weeks, you can score it for 45 percent off. The anti-aging serum is infused with brightening vitamin C and line-filling hyaluronic acid, and moisturizing vitamin E for a youthful complexion. Backed by over 150,000 five-star reviews, the bestseller is a must-have for any morning skincare routine. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 13 Pura D'or Hair Thinning Therapy Scalp Serum for Fuller Thick Hair Enriched with a potent blend of circulation-boosting caffeine, peptides, and rosemary extract, this all-natural hair growth serum helps fortify the scalp to promote a healthier hair growth cycle and less shedding. The sulfate-free and color-safe formula feels lightweight and non-greasy, making it ideal for thin hair and oily scalps. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 13 Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch Liquid Lipstick If you’re looking for a long-wearing lipstick that doesn't dry out your pout or emphasize fine lines, this underrated formula is about to become your new go-to. The dual formula delivers a comfortable matte lip color and a clear gloss, so you can add shine and volume or go velvet-matte. Every time I wear this lipstick (Fire Red is my favorite shade), I get compliments. Shop At Amazon Amazon $ 57 Joico K-PAK Daily Reconstructing Shampoo & Conditioner If you’re experiencing bleach-induced bangs like me (aka breakage), add this 25 percent off shampoo-and-conditioner duo to your cart ASAP. Joico’s keratin-powered K-PAK Daily Reconstructing Shampoo and Conditioner targets damage from color treatments and heat styling by fortifying weak strands and restoring moisture. Shop At Amazon Play Video

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