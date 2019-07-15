What To Expect From Scouted During Prime Day 2019

Welcome to Scouted’s Prime Day 2019 coverage. Over the course of the next two days (yes, Prime Day is really Prime Days because Amazon can do what it wants) you’ll probably notice a slightly drastic uptick in Scouted posts floating into your feed. That’s because we have a team that’s dedicated to bringing you the best deals of Prime Day as quickly as possible. We’ll be back to your regularly scheduled political and breaking news coverage soon.

What You Can Expect:

Many Scouted posts with deals on everything from TVs to cast iron skillets to robot vacuums.

Lots of Twitter activity on both the Scouted handle and the Daily Beast’s (we’re a very supportive group here).

Newsletters with all the information on what to buy this year.

A whole bunch of deals on things you need and things you didn’t know you needed.

We hope you enjoy our Prime Day 2019 coverage and that you get whatever it is you’re looking to get out of this made up holiday.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.